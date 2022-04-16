Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.95 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will report $8.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.99 billion and the lowest is $8.88 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $39.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.28 billion to $39.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.04 billion to $42.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,585,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $243.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $182.43 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

