Brokerages Anticipate Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

HLF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.72. 913,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,517. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 129,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.