Brokerages Anticipate HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.40 Million

Brokerages expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) to report $120.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.60 million and the lowest is $100.20 million. HighPeak Energy posted sales of $25.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 368.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year sales of $867.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.37 million to $990.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

