Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.96. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

HIW traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.67. 457,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,232. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $48.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,041 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $47,147,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,377 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

