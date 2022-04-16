Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Announce $2.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.33. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $2.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $11.83 on Friday, reaching $496.78. 432,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,412. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $523.11 and its 200-day moving average is $574.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.3% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 43.4% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 189,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 57,410 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

