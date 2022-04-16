Brokerages Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. International Paper posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 190.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 23.3% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.7% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,327. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

