Brokerages Anticipate Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Minerva Neurosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08.

NERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,904 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

