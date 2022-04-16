Brokerages Anticipate NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. NetEase reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year sales of $14.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $15.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $17.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. NetEase has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $120.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 71,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,907,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

