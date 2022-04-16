Brokerages Anticipate Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). Neuronetics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

STIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $424,338 and have sold 48,948 shares valued at $165,469. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 846,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 300,651 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STIM remained flat at $$3.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 75,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,210. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.35.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

