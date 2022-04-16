Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXRT. StockNews.com began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NXRT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 83,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,907. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.