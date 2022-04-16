Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.
In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
NXRT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 83,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,907. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.73%.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
