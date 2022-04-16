Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.20 Million

Brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $174.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.50 million and the lowest is $165.60 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $166.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $734.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $737.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $877.45 million, with estimates ranging from $868.60 million to $883.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after acquiring an additional 228,905 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after buying an additional 78,079 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 405,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,995. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.