Brokerages Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.70 Million

Brokerages expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) will report sales of $22.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.45 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $21.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $119.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.04 million to $119.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $142.85 million, with estimates ranging from $141.38 million to $143.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $962.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.