Brokerages Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.17). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

OTIC opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.59.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

