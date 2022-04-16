Brokerages Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) to announce $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.69 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.58.

Shares of DGX opened at $135.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.20. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.97%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

