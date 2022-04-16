Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.67). Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFIX. Wedbush decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. 2,716,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,785. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after buying an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after buying an additional 1,191,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 337.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 1,180,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after buying an additional 1,169,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

