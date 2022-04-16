Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.58. Synaptics posted earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.84. The company had a trading volume of 421,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,237. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

