Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

TME stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.