Brokerages Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,968. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.06.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

