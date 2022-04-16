Brokerages Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post $6.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.44. W.W. Grainger reported earnings of $4.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $24.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $25.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $27.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.56 to $28.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.09.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $214,942,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $35.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $491.43. 532,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

