Brokerages Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($1.31). Wynn Resorts posted earnings of ($2.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share.

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CBRE Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,347,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

