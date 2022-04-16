Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $14.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.60 million and the highest is $15.30 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $13.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $45.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.86 million to $46.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $84.42 million, with estimates ranging from $82.87 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 29.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yatra Online stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.63. 55,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Yatra Online (Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.