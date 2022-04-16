Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.12. 694,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

