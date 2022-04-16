Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will post $116.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.07 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $124.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $464.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.36 million to $467.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $473.60 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

BSET traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. 82,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,832. The company has a market cap of $168.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65,113 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 679,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 58.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 36,341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 38.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 30,234 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

