Brokerages Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Management dropped their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

