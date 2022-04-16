Brokerages Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $29.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.65 million. Broadwind reported sales of $32.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $157.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.30 million to $167.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $163.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

BWEN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. 99,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,020. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $40.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

