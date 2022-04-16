Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) to post $173.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.37 million and the lowest is $165.81 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $72.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $855.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $818.43 million to $906.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $949.66 million, with estimates ranging from $904.72 million to $987.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 204,242 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 450,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

