Brokerages Expect Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Entergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.77 billion. Entergy reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entergy will report full year sales of $11.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $11.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE ETR opened at $124.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,251 shares of company stock valued at $25,937,864. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Entergy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Entergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

