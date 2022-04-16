Brokerages Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to announce $169.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.50 million to $175.48 million. Everi reported sales of $139.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $730.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.50 million to $745.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $781.24 million, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $813.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. 589,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,895. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 83,924 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

