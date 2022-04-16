Brokerages Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,944. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after buying an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after buying an additional 1,594,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after buying an additional 286,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,247,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

