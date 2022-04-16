Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,505. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

