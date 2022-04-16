Brokerages Expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE:HLF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.72. 913,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,517. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

