Brokerages Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.10. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. StockNews.com raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.