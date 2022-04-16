Brokerages Expect Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000.

Shares of Life Time Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

