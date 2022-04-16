Brokerages Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) to post $9.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.83 million and the lowest is $8.83 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $37.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $37.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.35 million, with estimates ranging from $40.04 million to $44.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

LPTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Shares of LPTH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.61. 259,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,854. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

