Brokerages Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. Medtronic reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,660,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,380. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.