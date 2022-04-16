Brokerages Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.72. 6,651,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752,908. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after buying an additional 342,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

