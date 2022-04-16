Brokerages Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) will report $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. OSI Systems also posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in OSI Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in OSI Systems by 99.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $80.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,149. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

