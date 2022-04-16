Brokerages Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Post -$1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($1.41). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($4.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($4.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRAX opened at $8.64 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $393.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.29.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

