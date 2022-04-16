Brokerages Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). SeaSpine posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SeaSpine by 430.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $395.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

