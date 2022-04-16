Brokerages Expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.41 Million

Brokerages expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) to report $5.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.92 million and the highest is $5.90 million. SQZ Biotechnologies posted sales of $5.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $36.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.97 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 253.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQZ. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $12,906,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 317,216 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,773,000 after acquiring an additional 223,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after buying an additional 163,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 162,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQZ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.26. 233,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,550. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

