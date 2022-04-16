Brokerages Expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.41 Million

Brokerages expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) to report $5.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.92 million and the highest is $5.90 million. SQZ Biotechnologies posted sales of $5.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $36.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.97 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 253.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%.
Shares of SQZ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.26. 233,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,550. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.
About SQZ Biotechnologies
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
