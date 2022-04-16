Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.29). Summit Materials reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $46,785,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,497 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $11,182,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the period.

NYSE SUM opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

