Brokerages Expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) will post $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. Interpublic Group of Companies posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year sales of $10.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $10.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $11.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. 2,398,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,017,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,355,000 after buying an additional 283,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,780,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

