Brokerages Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). Lovesac posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Lovesac stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. The company has a market cap of $712.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lovesac by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

