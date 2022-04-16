Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.04). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 311,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,819. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

