Brokerages Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $218,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 75.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after buying an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 41.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $4,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 522,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,575. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

