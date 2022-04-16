Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Price Target at $16.78

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 170.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after buying an additional 1,422,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after buying an additional 1,325,014 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after buying an additional 1,225,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after buying an additional 235,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $125,570,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

