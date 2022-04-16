Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT at $29.67

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,289 shares of company stock worth $929,141. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,570,000 after purchasing an additional 827,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,453,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,903,000 after purchasing an additional 66,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.