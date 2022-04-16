Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Target Price at GBX 1,454.44

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,454.44 ($18.95).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,340 ($17.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.59) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.64) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ANTO opened at GBX 1,676.50 ($21.85) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,568.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,448.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.70). The firm has a market cap of £16.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

