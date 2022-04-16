Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Price Target at £102.50

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £104.32 ($135.94).
AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £115 ($149.86) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.34) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a £105 ($136.83) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($156.37) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
LON AZN traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading on Monday, reaching £105.36 ($137.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £163.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,727.21. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 7,237 ($94.31) and a twelve month high of £110 ($143.34). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,477.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,947.28.
AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.
