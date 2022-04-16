Brokerages Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) PT at $115.00

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after buying an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

